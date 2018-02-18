After questions about travel, EPA head nixes trip to Israel

WASHINGTON — Environmental Protection Agency administrator Scott Pruitt is postponing a planned trip to Israel.

The decision comes as Pruitt is under pressure over the cost of his travel, including frequent first-class flights.

EPA spokeswoman Liz Bowman confirmed the trip's postponement in an email Sunday. She did not explain why the trip had been postponed or immediately respond to an email asking whether the decision was related to the recent reports about Pruitt's travel.

Pruitt has said a "toxic environment politically" required first-class travel and protection from a 24-hour security detail.

According to travel vouchers obtained by an environmental organization, Pruitt and staffers billed taxpayers nearly $200,000 for his trips over six months last year.

The postponement of the Israel trip was first reported by The Washington Post.