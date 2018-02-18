Our land is worth protecting

President Donald Trump and Secretary Ryan Zinke: We see you. We see you opening up the last of our pristine wilderness for oil and gas drilling. We see you removing protections for lands sacred to native Tribes. We see you going after our wildlife, our scenic views and our local tourist economies. We see you selling out to big corporations and industries.

Listen to us, the American people. Protect our air and water. Protect our last remaining public lands. Protect our wildlife, our local economies and our refuges. Most Utahns support further protections for the natural wonders in their backyards, as do the majority of U.S. citizens. Be on the right side of history. Protect our monuments and public lands.