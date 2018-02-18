Police arrest man after wife found dead in car at Las Vegas area casino

Police have arrested a man who allegedly killed his wife in a domestic violence-related incident and left her body in a vehicle at a Henderson hotel.

They say 42-year-old Willie Bain called police early Sunday from the Fiesta Henderson casino, saying he had hurt his spouse.

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police took Bain into custody after finding the woman dead at the scene of apparent head trauma.

They say Bain is jailed on suspicion of one count of open murder with a deadly weapon.

Family members say they received a troublesome call from Bain hours earlier.

They went to the couple's home to check on them and found blood in the garage and their car missing.

Homicide detectives are investigating the case.