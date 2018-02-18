Police: Las Vegas man killed girlfriend by running her over with his car

A man was arrested for murder after allegedly running his girlfriend over with his car Saturday night in the central valley, according to Metro Police.

John Treese, 39, was booked into Clark County Detention Center on one count of open murder, police said.

Treese was driving a Honda Odyssey at the intersection of Russell Road and Las Vegas Boulevard about 9 p.m. Saturday evening when he began arguing with his girlfriend, who was sitting in the passenger seat according to police.

The girlfriend got out of the car and began to walk on the median, police said.

Witnesses said they saw the vehicle drive backwards and accelerate as it drove onto the median, striking the woman, and stop on the opposite side of the street, police said.

The victim was taken to University Medical Center where she was pronounced dead and Treese was arrested without incident, according to police.