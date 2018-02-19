Henderson casino agrees to $4,000 fine over employee registration

CARSON CITY — The Nevada Gaming Control Board says the Skyline casino in Henderson has agreed to pay a $4,000 fine for failing to register at least 19 employees with state regulators.

Skyline has agreed to settle a complaint filed by the board Feb. 6 that alleged the casino did not respond to several inquiries last year about submitting the names of those workers to the state.

As part of the agreement, the casino will require its employee who is responsible for registering workers to attend a class once a year conducted by the Control Board. After two years, the board may remove the requirement.

The stipulation was signed earlier this month by James Reimers Marsh, president of Northumberland LGM, which owns the business.

The settlement must be approved by the state Gaming Commission.