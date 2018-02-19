Fatal shooting investigated at scene of recent triple homicide

Detectives are investigating a shooting from Monday morning that left one man dead at an east valley house where a triple homicide occurred in December, according to Metro Police.

Officers responded to a reported shooting about 5 a.m. at the home in the 4300 block of Del Santos Drive, near Tropicana Avenue and Nellis Boulevard, police said.

A 30-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the chest was found in the driveway and pronounced dead at the scene, Metro Lt. Grant Rogers said.

The victim and a woman walked up to the house shortly before the shooting, knocking on the door, calling out a name of somebody who didn’t live there, but the occupants did not let them inside, Metro Lt. Dan McGrath said.

As the couple stood outside, a compact, light-color SUV drove up and a man got out and confronted the victim, police said.

After an exchange of words, the man in the SUV shot the victim in the chest and left, police said.

The victim had been in police custody just hours before the shooting, and it appears that he was targeted by the shooter, McGrath said.

“Either they followed him over there, or they knew he was going over there,” McGrath said.

In December, three people were shot to death at the same house, police said. Following that shooting, police stepped up patrols in the area, McGrath said.

Metro will again increase patrol in the area and explore having the home deemed a chronic nuisance, McGrath said.