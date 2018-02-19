Police review footage in case of man found shot to death in SUV

A man was found shot to death Monday morning in an SUV parked at an east-valley apartment complex, according to Metro Police.

Police say they received a call about 9:45 a.m. about an unfamiliar vehicle in the complex's parking lot in the 4600 block of Vegas Valley Drive near Boulder Highway for nearly three hours, Metro said.

Officers found a man in his 20s dead in the driver’s seat of an older-model Ford Expedition, police said.

It appears the victim was shot twice through the passenger side window, Police said.

After their initial investigation, police believe the shooting occurred between 6:30 p.m. and 7 p.m. Sunday evening.

Multiple residents of the complex told police they heard what they thought were gunshots sometime during that timeframe. None of the residents reported the possible gunshots to police, Metro Police Lt. Dan McGrath said.

“One of the things we’re stressing is please call the police,” McGrath said.

Despite the vehicle being in front of the apartment leasing office for several hours, it was tough to see the victim from street level, as he was slumped over into the passenger seat from the driver's seat, McGrath said.

There were no eyewitnesses to the shooting and police are reviewing security footage from the apartment complex for possible leads.