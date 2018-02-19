Squatters suspected of starting fire at abandoned motel

Investigators suspect squatters caused a fire at an abandoned motel in North Las Vegas.

A small fire broke out at the Barker Motel early Monday.

Firefighters say the fire was under control until a strong gust caused it to flare up again three hours later along the roof of the structure.

According to the National Weather Service, winds in the Las Vegas area reached speeds between 31 and 37 mph.

Firefighters say one building is a total loss.

The remainder of the motel is expected to be boarded up.

The city will be notified that the structure is no longer safe to enter.