Booth at Convention Center catches fire, prompts evacuation

A quickly extinguished electrical fire at a Las Vegas Convention Center booth this morning led to evacuations, according to the Clark County Fire Department.

The fire was reported about 10:45 a.m. on the second floor of South Hall, where a booth caught fire, officials said. No one was injured.

The flames did not spread, but crews were ventilating the area of the dry chemical from extinguishers and residual smoke, officials said.

Further details were not provided.