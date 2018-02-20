Brush fire at Wetlands Park sends up large plume of smoke

A brush fire at the Clark County Wetlands Park this afternoon created a large column of smoke visible across the valley, according to fire officials.

The Clark County Fire Department began battling the estimated 10-acre blaze about 5:45 p.m. in the wetlands area at the far east end of Flamingo Road, Fire Chief Greg Cassell said.

No structures are threatened, he said, and fire crews from the Bureau of Land Management have been called to assist.

No other details about the fire were immediately available.