Coroner IDs woman hit by vehicle near Las Vegas welcome sign

The Clark County Coroner’s Office has identified two women who Metro Police say died in separate domestic-violence-related slayings Saturday night.

Crystal Lynn Felipe, 42, was found about 11 p.m. inside a car at the Fiesta Henderson, 777 W. Lake Mead Parkway, police said. The Las Vegas resident died from multiple blunt-force injuries, according to the Coroner’s Office.

Her husband, Willie Bain, 42, had called police from the casino to say he had hurt his spouse, police said. Investigators later found blood in the garage of the couple’s home in the 800 block of Patagonia Ridge Avenue, near Cactus Avenue and Maryland Parkway, police said.

Bain was being held without bail at the Clark County Detention Center on a count of murder, according to jail logs.

That same night, police were dispatched to Las Vegas Boulevard and Russell Road, near the Welcome to Fabulous Las Vegas sign, where they found Lisa Ann Gori, 52, mortally injured, police said.

Gori was run over by a minivan driven by her boyfriend, John Treese, 39, police said.

After an argument, Gori had gotten out of the vehicle and started walking on the median, police said. Witnesses told investigators they saw the minivan accelerate backwards and drive into Gori, police said.

Treese was being held without bail at the Clark County Detention Center on a count of murder, according to jail logs.