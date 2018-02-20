Man, 56, killed when van runs onto sidewalk

A 56-year-old man pushing a shopping cart on a south valley sidewalk this morning was hit and killed when a van ran off the road, according to Metro Police.

The incident happened about 7 a.m. along Decatur Boulevard, north of Tropicana Avenue, police said. The victim died at the scene.

A 2017 Chevrolet Express van was heading south when it went off the road and onto the sidewalk, police said.

The driver, a 53-year-old North Las Vegas man, did not appear impaired and was hospitalized with minor injuries, police said.

The crash, which resulted in the 10th fatality investigated by Metro this year, remains under investigation, officials said.