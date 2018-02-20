Minden man killed in plane crash south of Carson City

CARSON CITY — A 64-year-old northern Nevada man has been killed in a small plane crash south of Carson City.

The Douglas County sheriff's office identified the victim of Monday's crash as Stephen Filice of Minden.

The sheriff's office said Tuesday the Federal Aviation Administration is continuing to investigate the cause of the crash reported about 11:30 a.m. Monday.

Rescuers with the Douglas County Sheriff's Office and East Fork Fire District found the wreckage of the twin-engine Piper PA-34 Seneca off of Hobo Hot Springs Road just west of U.S. 395 and south of Plymouth Drive in Jacks Valley.

Filice was the only one on board.