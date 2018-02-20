Nevada inmate, co-conspirator guilty of drug smuggling

RENO — A Nevada inmate and a co-conspirator have pleaded guilty to felonies stemming from a plan to smuggle methamphetamine into the state prison in Carson City.

State prosecutors say the 53-year-old inmate, Lemuelu Sauni, conspired with 52-year-old Nanette Pea to sneak the drugs into the Northern Nevada Correctional Center between May and August 2017.

The criminal complaint says Pea was an approved visitor who tried to bring the drugs to Sauni during normal visiting hours.

Investigators intercepted Pea at the prison's visitor processing area with a bag containing seven grams of meth.

Sauni pleaded guilty in Carson City District Court Tuesday to one count of trafficking in a controlled substance.

Pea pleaded guilty to one count of attempted furnishing of a controlled substance to a state prisoner.

Sanui is scheduled to be sentenced March 19 and Pea on April 16.