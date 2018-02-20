NLV Police write 232 tickets during distracted driving crackdown

An operation to deter distracted driving last month in North Las Vegas led to 232 traffic tickets and 65 warnings, according to city police.

Officers made 225 traffic stops during the saturation patrols from Jan. 8 to Jan. 22, police said.

Citations included 49 for distracted driving, 70 for speeding and about 30 for driving with a suspended license, police said. Two fugitives wanted on felonies also were arrested, police said.

The efforts were funded by a grant from the Nevada Department of Public Safety.