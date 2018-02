Inmate found dead at prison north of Las Vegas

CARSON CITY — An inmate serving time for robbery in Clark County was found dead Monday in his cell at the High Desert State Prison north of Las Vegas.

The state Department of Corrections said efforts to revive Francisco Grace, 53, were unsuccessful. Grace was serving a 4- to 10-year term starting in December 2012.

An autopsy will be conducted. The department said it has been unable to locate next of kin.