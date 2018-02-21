Live Blog: Hot start has Golden Knights up early over Flames

The Golden Knights dominated the Flames for nearly the entire first period, and lead 2-1 after 20 minutes of hockey.

Ryan Carpenter got Vegas on the board early with a highlight-reel goal in which he backhanded the puck behind his back without even looking towards the net. The puck slipped under Calgary goaltender David Rittich for a 1-0 lead only 2:26 into the game.

The Flames didn’t record a shot on goal until more than halfway through the period, with the puck in their defensive zone for much of it. While they couldn’t get much sustained pressure, the Flames tied the game 1-1 when defenseman T.J. Brodie tipped a shot through Marc-Andre Fleury’s legs 16:45 into the period.

It felt like Vegas would enter the locker room with a disappointing tie score until William Karlsson scored his 31st goal of the year on the power play. Karlsson’s goal came with only 31 seconds left in the half and was assisted by Reilly Smith and Nate Schmidt.

Vegas outshot Calgary 11-6 in the first period.

Pre game

Marc-Andre Fleury will start his ninth straight game for the Golden Knights tonight against the Calgary Flames at T-Mobile Arena.

It’s by far the most consecutive games he’s played this season and is likely to continue with backup Malcolm Subban out with an upper-body injury. When healthy, Subban can spell Fleury without a huge drop off. But now Fleury has been forced to play nearly every game.

That’s fine with Fleury, according to coach Gerard Gallant.

“He missed a lot of time early on, so he’s fresh and ready to go,” Gallant said. “It’s different when you’re playing three games in four nights; then it will be a different story. I don’t think right now he’s tired at all. He feels good, he’s fresh and high-end goalies want to play this time of the year.”

Fleury has gone 5-3-0 during the stretch and stopped 18 of 20 shots during Tuesday night’s 2-0 loss to the Anaheim Ducks.

Opposite of Fleury, starting for the Flames, will be backup netminder David Rittich. Starter Mike Smith has missed the last four games after suffering a groin injury on Feb. 11. During that span, Rittich has struggled, going 1-2-1 while allowing 16 goals.

Calgary has plenty of scoring power to hang with the Golden Knights if the game turns into a shootout. Winger Johnny Gaudreau is in the top five in the NHL in assists (50) and points (69), and Sean Monahan leads the Flames with 27 goals.

“Their top two lines are skilled guys and talented guys,” Gallant said. “Monahan and Gaudreau are really talented hockey players. They work hard and they’re battling for points, so it should be a hell of a game tonight.”

No player on the Golden Knights knows Calgary better than defenseman Deryk Engelland, who played the last three seasons with the Flames.

“They have a great transition game and their defensemen all join in on the rush every single time,” Engelland said. “You have to really emphasise on the forecheck and even if it’s not a big hit, you have to bump them to slow them down."

“They’ve got a lot of speed all through the lineup, so they can hurt you in a lot of different ways,” he said.

Prediction: Golden Knights 4, Flames 3 in OT

Season record for predictions: 30-21

Puck drops: 7:30 p.m.

Where: T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas

Radio: Fox Sports 1340 AM and 98.9 FM

TV: AT&T SportsNet (DirecTV 684, Cox 1313, CenturyLink Prism 1760)

Betting line: Golden Knights minus-170, Total 6 minus-125 to the under

Golden Knights (39-16-4) (22-5-2 home)

Coach: Gerard Gallant

Goal leader: William Karlsson (30)

Assist leader: David Perron (39)

Expected goalie: Marc-Andre Fleury (19-7-2, 2.07 goals against average)

Calgary Flames (30-21-9) (17-7-5 away)

Coach: Glen Gulutzan

Goal leader: Sean Monahan (27)

Assist leader: Johnny Gaudreau (50)

Expected goalie: David Rittich (6-3-3, 2.68 goals against average)

Golden Knights game day roster

Forwards (12): Ryan Carpenter, Cody Eakin, Erik Haula, Tomas Hyka, William Karlsson, Oscar Lindberg, Jonathan Marchessault, Stefan Matteau, Tomas Nosek, David Perron, Reilly Smith and Alex Tuch.

Defensemen (6): Deryk Engelland, Jon Merrill, Brayden McNabb, Colin Miller, Luca Sbisa and Nate Schmidt.

Goalies (2): Marc-Andre Fleury and Maxime Lagace