UNR police plan active-shooting training for faculty, staff

RENO — Police at UNR plan to conduct active-shooter training for faculty and staff next week.

Assistant Police Chief Todd Renwick told KRNV-TV the university is paying attention to school shootings like the one that left 17 dead at Stoneman Douglas High School in Florida.

He says UNR Police Services is re-enforcing the focus on prevention and follow-up on reports of suspicious activity.

Campus police officers already take part in training about every week.

Next week's training session is scheduled for Tuesday from noon to 1 p.m.