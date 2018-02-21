UNR police plan active-shooting training for faculty, staff

Wednesday, Feb. 21, 2018 | 10:52 a.m.
RENO — Police at UNR plan to conduct active-shooter training for faculty and staff next week.
Assistant Police Chief Todd Renwick told KRNV-TV the university is paying attention to school shootings like the one that left 17 dead at Stoneman Douglas High School in Florida.
He says UNR Police Services is re-enforcing the focus on prevention and follow-up on reports of suspicious activity.
Campus police officers already take part in training about every week.
Next week's training session is scheduled for Tuesday from noon to 1 p.m.