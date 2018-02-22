5 inches of snow in 2 hours near Reno

RENO — A fast-moving storm in the Sierra has dumped about a half-foot of snow near Reno and triggered travel restrictions on U.S. Interstate 80 and most mountain passes around Lake Tahoe.

A winter weather advisory remains in effect until 10 p.m. Thursday from the Reno-Tahoe area as far east as Lovelock.

Chains or snow tires were required on I-80 from Truckee to Baxter, California.

The National Weather Service says 5 inches of snow fell in just two hours during the Thursday morning commute in Cold Springs north of Reno. About 3.5 inches was recorded in three hours at Reno-Stead Airport.

Up to another 6 inches of snow was in the forecast at Lake Tahoe into Thursday night.

Most of northeast Nevada was under a winter weather advisory until 4 p.m.