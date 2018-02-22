Clean power is crucial for future

Las Vegas is No. 9 out of the “top 10 most ozone-polluted cities” and is among the cities with the worst air quality in the United States. The Clean Power Plan is our nation’s most important attempt to combat climate change, and President Donald Trump is proposing to repeal it. Repealing the CPP means it would likely be replaced it with something less effective.

The CPP allows each state to create its own plan to reform its use of renewable energy sources to cut carbon emissions. This legislation would create tens of thousands of jobs in the energy sector and save American families, on average, about $80 a year. The CPP would also protect public health by reducing pollution and look out for our future generations by being mindful of our carbon footprint now.

Repealing the CPP would put millions of Americans at risk to exposure to dirtier air and a more polluted environment. Tell Sen. Dean Heller that we care about the environment and want him to oppose the repeal of the Clean Power Plan.