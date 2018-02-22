Live Blog: Canyon Springs eliminated from state tourney by Reno school

The Canyon Springs High basketball team’s rally came up short.

The Pioneers trailed for most of its state semifinal game today against Bishop Manogue of Reno, and even though they trimmed the deficit to four points in the final minutes, was defeated 64-58.

Canyon Springs couldn’t overcome its lowest scoring game of the season. Alexander Spaight led Canyon Springs with 20 points; Melvins Soares had 16.

Bishop Manogue advances to Friday’s state championship game. It faces the winner of tonight’s second semifinal between Bishop Gorman and Spanish Springs.

Canyon Springs down 7 points entering fourth quarter of state semifinals

The Canyon Springs High basketball season could be down to its final eight minutes.

The Pioneers still haven’t been able to get their offense going in the state semifinals, trailing Reno’s Bishop Manogue 46-39 after three quarters.

Canyon Springs hasn’t had the lead since the early stages of the game. Bishop Manogue has made some timely shots and its defense has keep Canyon Springs — which averages 83 points per game — off balance.

Canyon Springs, Bishop Manogue tied at halftime

The Canyon Springs High basketball team wasn't at its best in the first half of the state semifinals. Still, they managed to erase an eight-point deficit for a 27-27 halftime score.

Nathaniel Smith had an offensive rebound and 3-point play to start the comeback for the Pioneers, who entered the event with just two defeats this season. Kevin Legardy, the Pioneers' leading scorer on the season, struggled for most of the half but had a 3-pointer during the late surge.

Canyon Springs, Gorman representing Las Vegas in basketball state semifinals

The Bishop Gorman and Canyon Springs high basketball teams play Northern Nevada schools tonight in the large-school state semifinals at UNR’s Lawlor Events Center, with the winners meeting tomorrow for the championship.

Don’t be surprised if it’s an all-Las Vegas championship game.

Sunrise Region champion Canyon Springs plays Bishop Manogue in the first semifinal game. Canyon Springs has just two defeats on the season, and its athletic backcourt of Kevin Legardy and Alexander Spaight could be the difference.

Both players are well-suited for Canyon Springs’ fast-paced offense, and are equally capable of either driving to the basket for points or hitting a jump shot. Canyon Springs averages 84 points per game, including many points off turnovers because of its pressure defense.

While Bishop Manogue is no pushover, it’s only in the tournament because the event is in Reno. It lost to Spanish Springs by eight points in last week’s Northern Region championship game, but since the North gets two of the four tournament spots, qualified despite the loss.

Gorman is the six-time defending state champions and arguably the state’s best dynasty. Even though the Gaels have beat many teams throughout Nevada in the playoffs, it’s yet to do so against Spanish Springs. That, of course, is because tonight is the first meeting between the two.

Gorman, with a roster full of players with major Division I scholarship offers, is the hands down favorite to defend its championship. Stranger things have happened in this round of the postseason — in 2011, for instance, Gorman was upset by Bishop Manogue. That loss always is in the back of the Gorman coaching staff’s mind, meaning there shouldn’t be a letdown tonight.

The Canyon Springs game starts at 4:45 p.m. Talk to everyone then.

