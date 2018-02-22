Police scouring for leads in fatal December shooting

Metro Police today released a photo of a shooting victim killed in December in hopes of drumming up leads and identifying the gunman.

Officers responded shortly before 8 p.m. on Dec. 1 to the 4000 block of East Bonanza Road, near Sandhill Road, where they found Angel Gutierrez, 37, fatally wounded on a sidewalk, police said.

Gutierrez died at University Medical Center. An initial investigation determined he and a male were standing on the sidewalk when gunfire broke out, police said.

Witnesses heard the shots and saw the other male flee, police said.

Police described the suspect as a Hispanic male between 16 and 20 years old. He wore a dark hooded sweatshirt, dark-colored shorts and white socks.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Metro at 702-828-3521 or via email at [email protected]. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 or online at crimestoppersofnv.com.