Police seek suspect in fatal beating of woman

Metro Police are trying to identify a suspect in last month’s beating of a 59-year-old woman who died last week.

Shelley Toyama’s death was due to complications from head injuries, the Clark County Coroner’s Office said today.

Officers were initially dispatched about 10:15 p.m. on Jan. 13 to the 600 block East Twain Avenue, near Swenson Street, where they found an injured Tomaya, police said. She died Feb. 15 at Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center.

The suspect was captured on surveillance video as he punched a person standing outside a car, police said. They released the video today.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Metro at 702-828-3521 or via email at [email protected]. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 or online at crimestoppersofnv.com.