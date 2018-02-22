Police: Teenager arrested after school shooting threat

A 16-year-old male was arrested Wednesday night for threatening to carry out a shooting at an area high school, according to Clark County School District Police.

The boy phoned the threat into the school district office Wednesday evening and was found and arrested shortly after, CCSD police Capt. Ken Young said.

Young identified the targeted campus as Rancho High School, where the suspect attends.

After the school shootings in Parkland, Fla., last week, it's not uncommon for threats and rumors of threats to increase. The threats circulate among students and parents, especially online via social media, Young said.

Despite the confusion that can create, Young reiterated that all threats are taken seriously.

CCSD officials would not comment on the threat and directed calls to district police.