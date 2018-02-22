Las Vegas Sun

February 22, 2018

Currently: 50° — Complete forecast

U.K. police probe ‘racist’ package sent to Harry and Meghan

Image

Frank Augstein / AP

In this Dec. 1, 2017 file photo, Britain’s Prince Harry and his fiancee Meghan Markle arrive at Nottingham Academy in Nottingham, England. For some black women, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s engagement was something more. One of the world’s most eligible bachelors had chosen someone who looked like them and grew up like them.

LONDON — Police are investigating a suspicious package that was sent to Prince Harry and his fiancee Meghan Markle as a racist hate crime, Scotland Yard said Thursday.

The Metropolitan Police force said "a package containing a substance" was delivered to St. James's Palace, where Harry has his office, on Feb. 12.

The force said the substance "was tested and confirmed as non-suspicious."

The force said counterterrorism detectives are investigating the incident as an alleged malicious communication offense, "and it is being treated as a racist hate crime."

The Evening Standard newspaper reported that the package was a letter containing white powder and a racist message.

The prince and Markle are due to marry May 19 at Windsor Castle.

Earlier this month, a letter containing white powder was sent to an office at Parliament, leading to a partial evacuation of the building. It also was found to be non-toxic.