Best Bets: Nickelback, G-Eazy, WWE and more for your Las Vegas weekend

Arthur Mola/AP

This weekend is your last chance to catch limited engagement concert series from Diana Ross (at Encore Theater) and Chicago (at Venetian Theatre) as both acts wrap up their latest Strip runs on Feb. 24. But there’s a new “mini-residency” starting up at the Hard Rock, a longtime local lounge favorite picking it up south of the Strip and some bodyslamming action going down at T-Mobile Arena in the next three days.

NICKELBACK Following in the grand rocking tradition of short runs at the Joint performed by Guns ‘n Roses, Kiss, Mötley Crüe and Def Leppard, chart-topping Canadians Nickelback hit the Hard Rock this weekend for the first two of five shows. The band hasn’t played Vegas in almost seven years and these gigs will be Nickelback’s only North American dates in 2018. Fellow north-of-the-border rockers Monster Truck provide support. Feb. 23-24, info at hardrockhotel.com.

HERB ALPERT & LANI HALL The Grammy Award-winning trumpet player and jazz legend plays two shows at Myron’s Cabaret Jazz this weekend with his wife, singer and writer Lani Hall. They’ve been touring together for a dozen years now and show no sign of slowing down. Expect to hear plenty of Alpert’s Tijuana Brass hits like “Rise” and “A Taste of Honey.” Feb. 23-24, info at thesmithcenter.com.

THE ZOWIE BOWIE SHOW Vegas lounge and showroom mainstay Chris Phillips is bringing Zowie Bowie to the Grandview Lounge at the South Point for a series of monthly powerhouse pop performances starting on Sunday. Get ready to dance. Feb. 25, info at southpointcasino.com.

G-EAZY The Park Theater is proving to be a very flexible venue, playing host to vastly differing acts in between resident headliner shows from Bruno Mars, Cher and Ricky Martin. Saturday night brings a performance from Lebanese singer Najwa Karam and Iraqi crooner Kadim Al-Saher while Sunday offers rising Oakland rapper G-Eazy, the voice behind current hits “Him & I” and “No Limit.” Feb. 25, info at mgmresorts.com.

WWE ELIMINATION CHAMBER The super-hot Vegas Golden Knights loan their home to a different kind of athletic entertainment that also allows a few punches here and there. The WWE is back in Las Vegas at T-Mobile Arena Sunday and its bringing superstars John Cena, Roman Reigns, Braun Strowman, Alexa Bliss and more. Feb. 25, info at t-mobilearena.com.