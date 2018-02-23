Golden Knights pick up Penguins’ Ryan Reaves in three-team deal

AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar

It’s not a major move, but the Golden Knights have made their first in-season trade in franchise history.

The Golden Knights will receive Penguins winger Ryan Reaves and a fourth-round pick from the Vancouver Canucks in a three-team deal in which Vegas gave up American Hockey League prospect Tobias Lindberg.

The deal also sent Ottawa Senators center Derick Brassard to the Penguins as well as Pittsburgh defenseman Ian Cole, goalie prospect Filip Gustavsson and draft picks to the Senators.

Vegas essentially acted as the middle-man in the deal, retaining $2 million of Brassard’s contract in exchange for Reaves and the draft pick.

Reaves has only four goals and four assists in 58 games this season for the Penguins. Lindberg, who the Golden Knights acquired from the Toronto Maple Leafs for Calvin Pickard prior to the season, had eight goals and 10 assists with the Chicago Wolves of the AHL.