Inmate dies at prison medical facility in Northern Nevada

CARSON CITY — A prisoner sentenced for sexual assault of a minor died at the medical facility at the Northern Nevada Correctional Center in Carson City, the state Department of Correction said.

Gregory L. Dicus, 66, had been in prison since October 1998 and died Feb. 9. He was sentenced out of Clark County.

He had been convicted of sexual assault with a victim under 16 years old, lewdness with a minor and child abuse with substantial bodily harm, officials said.

An autopsy will be conducted to determine the cause of death.

The department said it has been unable to locate any relatives.