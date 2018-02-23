Live Blog: Golden Knights host Canucks at T-Mobile Arena

Darryl Dyck/The Canadian Press via AP

The Golden Knights may have to replace the battery in their goal horn after tonight.

Yes, I realize the horn likely isn’t battery operated, but the point remains. Fresh off a seven-goal outburst on Wednesday, tonight the Golden Knights face Canucks’ backup goalie Anders Nilsson, who has the fourth-worst goals against average in the entire NHL.

Nilsson has allowed 3.34 goals per game this season, including five in a 5-4 overtime loss to the Avalanche in his last start.

The Golden Knights won the first meeting between the teams 5-2 in Vancouver on Nov. 16, and oddsmakers are expecting another high-scoring affair. The total is currently at six with a heavy minus-125 lean to the over, and at minus-260 the Golden Knights are the largest favorite they’ve been this season.

“(The Canucks’) record isn’t where they would like it to be but they have a lot of good, young pieces,” Golden Knights coach Gerard Gallant said. “Brock Boeser is a great young hockey player. He shoots the puck as well as anyone in the league and you have to pay attention to him.”

Boeser, 20, leads the Canucks in goals (27) and points (50), and is one of the leading candidates for the Calder Memorial Trophy for rookie of the year. Boeser surprised many by besting some the NHL’s biggest stars in the shooting accuracy challenge at last month’s all-star game.

The Golden Knights will look to contain Boeser tonight in what should be a fast-paced game.

Prediction: Golden Knights 5, Canucks 1

Season record for predictions: 31-21

Puck drops: 7:30 p.m.

Where: T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas

Radio: Fox Sports 1340 AM and 98.9 FM

TV: AT&T SportsNet (DirecTV 684, Cox 1313, CenturyLink Prism 1760)

Betting line: Golden Knights minus-260, Total 6 minus-120 to the over

Golden Knights (40-16-4) (23-5-2 home)

Coach: Gerard Gallant

Goal leader: William Karlsson (31)

Assist leader: David Perron (41)

Expected goalie: Marc-Andre Fleury (20-7-2, 2.10 goals against average)

Vancouver Canucks (23-30-7) (12-15-3 away)

Coach: Travis Green

Goal leader: Brock Boeser (27)

Assist leader: Henrik Sedin (36)

Expected goalie: Anders Nilsson (7-10-2, 3.34 goals against average)

Golden Knights game day roster

Forwards (12): Ryan Carpenter, Cody Eakin, Erik Haula, Tomas Hyka, William Karlsson, Oscar Lindberg, Jonathan Marchessault, Stefan Matteau, Tomas Nosek, David Perron, Reilly Smith and Alex Tuch.

Defensemen (6): Deryk Engelland, Brad Hunt, Brayden McNabb, Jon Merrill, Colin Miller, Nate Schmidt.

Goalies (2): Marc-Andre Fleury and Maxime Lagace