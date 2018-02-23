Live Blog: Gorman looking to avoid historic upset in state championship

A headline in today’s Reno Gazette Journal labeled Bishop Manogue’s state semifinal victory Thursday against Canyon Springs as “one of the biggest upsets in state tournament history.”

Imagine if Bishop Manogue beat Bishop Gorman in today’s state championship game?

Gorman is the six-time defending state champions and has a rotation of players with major Division I scholarship offers. Not only are the Gaels expected to win, you can argue the outcome will be lopsided.

Or will it?

Gorman trailed with less than three minutes to play Thursday in its state semifinal victory against Spanish Springs and, you can easily argue, could still be tired from having to rally for the win.

And, of course, Manogue was the last team to beat Gorman in the postseason, when in 2011 it took down the Gaels in the state semifinals as significant underdogs.

