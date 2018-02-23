NV Energy says tax cut should lower consumer energy prices

Friday, Feb. 23, 2018 | 3:59 p.m.
CARSON CITY — NV Energy says recently approved corporate tax cuts will mean lower rates for more than 1 million electric customers in Southern and Northern Nevada.
NV Energy has applied to the state Public Utilities Commission to pass the savings along to customers. It says the average single-family home will see a reduction of $4.08 per month, or 2.81 percent.
NV Energy expects to save $83.7 million in federal income taxes.
The rate reduction would take effect April 1.
The PUC has set March 16 for hearings in Las Vegas and Carson City on the application.