February 23, 2018

Snow falling as cold front pushes through valley

Michael Catalano / Special to the Sun

Snow falls in the area of Charleston Boulevard and Canyon Pointe in the west valley on Friday, Feb. 23, 2018.

Snow falls in Red Rock Canyon as a cold front pushes through the valley, Friday, Feb. 23, 2018. Launch slideshow »

A cold front moving through the region is bringing snow flurries to the Las Vegas Valley, according to the National Weather Service.

No accumulations were reported in the valley, but the Spring Mountains were expected to be impacted with “heavier bursts” of snow this afternoon, the service said.

The temperature, which early this afternoon was about 49 degrees, is expected to rise to 54 Saturday and 57 on Sunday, meteorologist Stan Czyzyk said.