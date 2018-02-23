Student arrested after threats against northwest valley middle school

A 14-year-old student accused of making threats against Ralph Cadwallader Middle School was arrested on Friday, according to the Clark County School District.

The boy’s arrest came a day after a 16-year-old Rancho High School student was placed in handcuffs for similar threats and after a mass casualty shooting in Florida perpetrated by a former student last week.

“The arrest provides us with an opportunity to remind parents to have discussions with their children about reporting any possible suspicious activity or behavior to school administration and/or law enforcement,” said Shannon Manning, Cadwallader assistant principal, in a letter to parents.

Further details on the arrest was not immediately available.