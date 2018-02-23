Two new career programs approved for schools

CARSON CITY — The state Board of Education has approved two new career development programs to help students prepare for the workforce.

The board said it has received a $2 million grant from JP Morgan Chase to strengthen the training offered in the school districts.

One program is called Cybersecurity and offers computer forensics and computer security training. The board said the market for these skills will increase by 30 percent by 2022, and the average pay for jobs will be an estimated $85,000.

The second program is in military science, which includes topics such as leadership, communications and citizenship.