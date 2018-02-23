We don’t live in a Trumpocracy

President Donald Trump is bringing the level of political discourse into an abyss of duplicity. He lies and falsely accuses his opponents of lying. He is politicizing the FBI, which is supposed to be free of politics, then claims to be mistreated by it.

Trump is counting on weak-willed Republicans to kowtow to his dictates and circle the wagons to protect him. Congress is an equal branch of government and is supposed to be a check on a president’s authoritarian leanings.

Trump needs allies to hide the facts and obfuscate the truth. The facts cannot be ignored when they come out into the open. The truth cannot be altered just because he calls it fake news.