Reno city attorney under fire in handling of harassment case

RENO — Reno City Attorney Karl Hall is under fire for his office's asking a former city employee who suing the city over alleged sexual harassment by a boss about her romantic history involving co-workers.

Hall on Friday rejected demands by Mayor Hillary Schieve and a City Council member that he step down from the case because of the pretrial fact-finding inquiry by a deputy.

Schieve says the inquiry disgusted and embarrassed her.

Hall says he will zealously represent the city but that the inquiry wasn't intended to shame the former employee. He says it was intended to be confidential but was disclosed by the lawyer representing the woman and a co-plaintiff in the case.

Schieve says the council will vote on whether to have an outside lawyer take over the case.