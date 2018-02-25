Be happy to get a tax break

In a letter published Feb. 11 (“Whither fiscal conservatism?”), the writer complains about the new tax law, which I’m pretty sure he never read and just heard about on CNN and MSNBC. As a middle-class working guy, I will gladly take a tax break, even though it expires in 2025. That is more than Democrats ever gave me.

I suggest that the writer and his progressive friends just sit back and relax. The next seven years are going to be a fantastic ride.