Let’s get behind clean power

President Donald Trump, a climate change denier and big supporter of the coal industry, wants to repeal the Clean Power Plan. He falsely claims it breaches state power, would cripple the national economy and eliminate jobs. However, the CPP does just the opposite. It empowers states by giving them many carbon-cutting options to choose from, has an estimated net benefit that goes into the billions, and would create thousands of jobs.

The CPP represents our country’s biggest step toward a sustainable future. We need to let our government know that we stand with science and care about our environment. Contact Sen. Dean Heller to let him know you oppose the repeal of the CPP.