Three keys for UNLV basketball at New Mexico

UNLV has covered the entire spectrum over the first 15 games of the Mountain West season. The Rebels have looked like serious contenders for weeks at a time, and alternately, they've looked like bottom dwellers while getting blown out in their last two games.

So which team is closer to the truth? Sunday's contest should give an indication, as the Rebels travel to play at third-place New Mexico. The Lobos are surging at the right time, and stylistically, they match up well with UNLV. The Rebels (19-9, 8-7 MWC) will have to play close to their best in order to challenge for a road win. Three keys to watch:

Pace

A game against New Mexico may be just what UNLV needs right now. After the Fresno State game, Marvin Menzies lamented that his team hadn't pushed the ball fast enough or created enough early offense in consecutive losses to San Diego State and Fresno State. That shouldn't be an issue against UNM, which plays at a naturally fast pace and wants to run almost as much as the Rebels do.

For the season, New Mexico is 49th in KenPom.com's adjusted tempo rankings and 67th in possessions per game (UNLV is 19th and 17th, respectively). So if the Rebels are going to get their fast-break mojo back for the stretch drive, this could be the contest to jump-start the engine.

Look for Menzies to give guards Jordan Johnson, Jovan Mooring and Amauri Hardy the mandatory green light to rush the ball upcourt in search of easy transition opportunities. If they can cash in, the Rebels could get their groove back.

Rotations

When UNLV was playing its best basketball of the season — which was just a few weeks ago, though it seems a more distant memory after two straight blowout losses — it was the three-guard lineup of Johnson, Hardy and Mooring doing the heavy lifting. When those three played with starting bigs Shakur Juiston and Brandon McCoy the Rebels were unstoppable, outscoring opponents 103-54 over a six game span that saw UNLV go 5-1.

For reasons unknown, that lineup has had its playing time scaled back dramatically over the last three games, logging just five minutes as a group. As mentioned above, Menzies wants to rev his offensive engine again, and playing those three guards together is the best way to do it.

3-point shooting

New Mexico takes and makes more 3-pointers than any team in the Mountain West, and that is pretty much the entire reason for the Lobos' surprising success this season (14-14 overall, 9-6 MWC). UNLV, on the other hand, ranks dead last in the conference in made 3-pointers, which creates a difficult math problem for the Rebels.

Against Fresno State, the Rebels made just 2-of-16 from long distance. New Mexico is going to make a dozen of more 3-pointers on Sunday, so it's going to be hard for UNLV to keep pace strictly with 2-pointers.

Can Mooring step up with the kind of hot shooting performance like the display he put on in Reno to carry UNLV to a win over UNR on Feb. 7? In that game, Mooring connected on six 3-pointers and scored 31 points; he's the only Rebel capable of producing volume from 3-point range, so this game may hinge on whether or not he catches fire.

