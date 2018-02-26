Focus on the real problem

Monday, Feb. 26, 2018 | 2 a.m.
Local school boards and administrations will have to step up and be accountable for the safety of schools in their districts.
If they refuse or deny armed responses, including the local police, school security and administrators, the carnage will continue and there will be no one to blame but local officials.
The idea that a gun reform initiative would prevent these tragedies is ludicrous. It is the shooter, not the guns, who is the real problem.