Hiker finds body of man stabbed near Mount Charleston

A hiker found the body of a man who had apparently been stabbed along a road near Mount Charleston, according to Metro Police.

The body was discovered about 5:10 p.m. along State Route 157, police said. The man had been there for four to six weeks, and the body was partially decomposed, police said.

Evidence at the scene suggested the man had been stabbed several times, police said.

Police said they have no suspects or motive.

The Clark County Coroner’s Office will be responsible for identifying the man.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Metro at 702-828-3521 or by email at [email protected]. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 or online at crimestoppersofnv.com. Tips leading directly to an arrest or indictment processed through Crime Stoppers may be eligible for a cash reward.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.