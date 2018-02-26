If you buy a pet, take care of it

After seeing reports about rabbits being killed, hopefully people will realize that these were animals people bought and decided they no longer wanted — probably Easter gifts for children who got tired of them, so they were discarded like trash.

There are dedicated people who got them spayed and neutered and continue to feed them to live out their lives in peace. Easter is approaching soon and pet stores will sell rabbits for a profit. Most people don’t realize the animals can live 10 to 12 years and require a specific diet and care.

In the recent killings, the rabbits were poisoned. The responsibility falls on the people who abandoned them in the first place.

Let us all learn a lesson from this: Don’t buy a rabbit unless you are committed to properly taking care of it.