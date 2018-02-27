Encourage bipartisanship

Visiting Las Vegas, I came across Nicholas Kristof’s column about how divided we are (“Listen to me: You’re wrong! I’m right!” on Feb. 20).

I arrived from Washington, D.C., where I was complimenting representatives for working together to pass the Reach Every Mother and Child Act. Some I thanked, some I asked to join the 111 cosponsors in the House and 19 senators in supporting making our work more efficient to end preventable deaths of mothers and children.

Thank Rep. Dina Titus, D-Nev., for cosponsoring this work, and ask the rest of Nevada’s delegation to join her.