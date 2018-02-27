Erratic woman with pickax jailed after trying to enter school grounds

A pickax-wielding woman with possible mental issues was arrested after trying to climb a North Las Vegas elementary school fence and screaming threats at seemingly no one in particular, while students were at recess, according to city police.

About a minute after concerned neighbors called 911 about noon, North Las Vegas officers arrived Tom Williams Elementary in the 3000 block of East Tonopah Avenue, Officer Eric Leavitt said.

Almost immediately after their arrival, Kisstal Killough, 33, who attempted to climb the chain link fence, surrendered and was placed in handcuffs, Leavitt said.

Neighbors told police that Killough was screaming threats, Leavitt said. An investigation determined that she was not connected to the school or anyone in it.

There were students in the schoolyard at the time of the incident, but no one was injured, Leavitt said.

Killough was booked on a $23,000 bail at the Las Vegas Detention Center on one count each of assault with a deadly weapon, trespassing and loitering at a school, jail logs show.