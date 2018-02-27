Just a freshman, Faith Lutheran’s Ma’a Gaoteote commits to USC football

Ma’a Gaoteote, a freshman at Faith Lutheran in Las Vegas, verbally committed to USC football today.

On Twitter, the 6-foot-2, 205-pound linebacker posted, “I have already made up my mind to further my education and play football for the University of Southern California.”

If the commitment holds up — and much can happen in three years — Gaoteote would follow his older brother, Palaie, to the USC program. Palaie is a five-star recruit for the class of 2017 who signed in December with the Trojans.

Ma’a also is expected to be a highly coveted recruit, registering 56 tackles in 10 games as a freshman last fall for Faith Lutheran and being named a freshman All-American by Max Preps. He also had an interception and two sacks.

Ma’a received a scholarship offer from Ole Miss in 2017 while he was still in middle school.

Verbal commitments are nonbinding until December of an athlete’s senior season, meaning Ma’a can’t sign with USC until late 2020.