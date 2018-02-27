Residents to deliver opposition petition on annexation

Yvonne Gonzalez

Residents plan to deliver their petition today opposing the proposed annexation of 10 islands of unincorporated Clark County.

Owners representing more than half of the valuation and acreage of the county islands can block the plan if they meet today’s deadline. Las Vegas has not said how long it will take to tally the opposition votes, or when the results will be released.

The city is proposing to annex the land, with council members in a previous public hearing noting that many of these residents pay some of the lowest property taxes in the state.

Supporters of annexation say these residents benefit disproportionately from city services that they do not pay for, while those who oppose the plan say the same is true for city residents who benefit from certain county resources.

County Commissioner Larry Brown said at the Feb. 12 hearing that he doesn’t know whether the city or county would win in a fair share debate.

The county is slated to lose about $3 million if annexation is successful, and impacted residents would see property tax increases.