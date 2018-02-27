Boyz II Men’s Shawn Stockman teams with local Grant A Gift Autism Foundation

Boyz II Men’s electric residency show at the Mirage is now in its fourth year, so it’s safe to say singer Shawn Stockman feels at home in Las Vegas.

One year before he started that Las Vegas Strip production, Stockman founded Micah’s Voice, a nonprofit organization dedicated to providing hope and inspiration to families dealing with autism through education, awareness, support and financial assistance. Stockman and his wife, Sharhonda, created the organization shortly after their son, Micah, was diagnosed with autism.

While in Las Vegas, the family connected with the local Grant A Gift Autism Foundation — founded in 2009 by Lynda Tache and similarly inspired by her son, Grant — and the UNLV Medicine Ackerman Center for Autism. The Stockmans were so impressed with the family-focused efforts and programming engineered by Grant A Gift, they decided to partner up.

The groups are joining forces for Grant A Voice, a two-month crowd funding campaign designed to raise awareness and money for both foundations. It started on Monday, Feb. 26, and more information about the cause and donations can be found at grantavoice.org.

“My wife and I know firsthand the challenges of having a child with a diagnosis of autism,” Stockman said. “Sharhonda and I realized we wanted to do more than just work in Vegas. We looked to connect with a local organization and everyone we spoke to said that Grant A Gift was the best. We are excited to have Micah's Voice join them in this fundraising effort.”

Grant a Gift Autism helps children, youth and their families fight autism by providing diagnostic and treatment funding, support services, social skills and vocational training, transition planning, and education. Through this new partnership, the local nonprofit is hoping to receive additional funding to ensure more kids on the 3,000-plus waitlist can receive services, with additional funding going to help with the national awareness campaign underway at Micah’s Voice.

Boyz II Men, which also performed at the Vegas Strong Benefit Concert at T-Mobile Arena on Dec. 1, just wrapped a weekend set at the Mirage and returns to the show in April.