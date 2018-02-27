Snow falling the mountains, rain in the valley

Snow was falling on Mount Charleston while it rained in the Las Vegas Valley this afternoon. The snow was expected to continue through the night, with several inches of accumulation, according to the National Weather Service.

Clouds will keep the sun from making an appearance the rest of the day, weather service meteorologist Caleb Steele said.

Temperatures will continue to drop for an overnight low in the high 30s, Steele said. Wednesday will be dry with a high in the 50s, he said.

