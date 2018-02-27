UNR: No penalty for planned walkout

RENO — UNR President Marc Johnson says college students and prospective high school students applying to the university will not be penalized for participating in a planned national school walkout.

The Reno Gazette-Journal reports Johnson says "there will be no negative fallout for students who participate in peaceful and lawful events such as this one, nor will it adversely affect high school admissions to our University."

A national school walkout is scheduled for March 14 to protest gun violence in schools following the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooting where 17 people were killed on Feb. 14.

UNR says classes will run on a regular schedule March 14.