Nevada gaming revenue tops 1 billion in January

STEVE MARCUS

Nevada’s casino gaming win dipped by 2.05 percent in January but still broke the $1 billion mark, the state Gaming Control Board reported today.

Although a drop from January 2017 — about $1.03 billion to $1.01 billion — it was the first month since then that revenue has exceeded the $1 billion threshold.

Michael Lawton, senior research analyst with the board’s Tax and License Division, noted that Chinese New Year, a major tourist draw, fell in January last year as opposed to in February this year. This January had one less weekend day, he pointed out.

The table game win this January was down 10.5 percent to $359.5 million compared to January 2017, mainly as the result of a decline in baccarat action, Lawton said. Slot machine revenue, meanwhile, was up 3.3 percent to $655.5 million.

Statewide, the Las Vegas Strip saw the biggest percentage decline in revenue — down about 8.9 percent from $608.9 million to $554.7 million.

Downtown Las Vegas casinos saw a modest increase in their January revenue, pulling in a combined win of $56.5 million, a 1.76 percent increase over the same period last year.

Washoe County casinos collected gaming revenues of $60.72 million, up 11.1 percent over January 2017.